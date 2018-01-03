Arsene Wenger charged for actions inside officials’ changing room

Arsene Wenger also hinted that Arsenal was being targeted by referees. (Source: Reuters) Arsene Wenger also hinted that Arsenal was being targeted by referees. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was charged on Tuesday for his conduct inside the match officials’ changing room following a Premier League game in which his team conceded a contentiously awarded penalty.

Wenger’s language and behavior after Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday was “abusive and/or improper and/or questioned the integrity of the match referee,” the English Football Association said.

Wenger was incensed at the awarding of a penalty against Arsenal for handball by Calum Chambers. West Brom converted the penalty in the 89th minute for the equalizer.

After saying the decision was “difficult to accept,” Wenger added that he thought referees “do not work enough,” having been a major driver behind making them professional.

He also hinted that Arsenal was being targeted by referees.

“It was very disappointing,” Wenger said Tuesday, before the FA’s charge had been made. “What is more frustrating for me is it happened many times this season _ at Stoke, Watford, Man City, now West Brom.

“It is a concerning coincidence for me. That is why as well I was not at all happy with the movement the referee made as to why he gave the penalty. It did not correspond at all with what happened. On that front, it’s a bit worrying. He saw what he wanted to see.”

Wenger has until Friday to respond to the charge.

