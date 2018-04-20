‘Sad day for Arsenal’ as Arsene Wenger announces departure after nearly 22 years

Arsene Wenger brought to an end a 22-year-old association with Arsenal when the club announced this will be his last season with the Gunners. With the departure, Wenger has departed a year before his contract was due to expire. The announcement has come at a time when Arsenal are sixth in the English Premier League and will miss out on a top-four finish. However, their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League now rest on the Europa League where Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the semifinals.
Wenger, 68, during his time at the London club won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, including doing a Double in 1998 and 2002. He was appointed as the boss on October 1, 1996, and is the Premier League’s current longest-serving manager, having taken charge of a record 823 games.
In the statement, the Frenchman said, “After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season. I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity. I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special. I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high. To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever.”
Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson on BBC Radio 5 live: “He is the greatest manager in the history of Arsenal football club. He is above Herbert Chapman and all of the guys who won trophies. Arsene is not only the greatest manager Arsenal’s history, he has personally changed the face of the game in this country.”
But Wenger has faced the brunt of fans’ criticism in the recent few seasons for not spending enough money in the transfer windows even as their rivals broke bank to bring in big names. On Sunday, Arsenal suffered their 11th defeat of the season – equalling their worst tally in a campaig under Wenger. They stand 33 points behind leaders and champions Manchester City, who have 87 points, and are equidistant from West Brom at the bottom who have 21.
