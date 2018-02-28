  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Arsene Wenger irked by future scrutiny, says ‘turned the whole world down’

With Arsenal slipping behind English football's elite, the 68-year-old Arsene Wenger's future is back to being the subject of much debate as he approaches the end of 22nd season in charge. He has a contract until the summer of 2019.

By: AP | London | Published: February 28, 2018 8:06 pm
Arsene Wenger during Arsenal's Europa League game Arsene Wenger has been manager of Arsenal since 1996. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Irked that his future is again under scrutiny, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reminded his critics he “turned the whole world down” to stay at the club and refused to comment on an end-of-season review regarding his position.

Arsenal’s last chance of winning domestic silverware this season disappeared on Sunday with a 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the English League Cup final. The team is in sixth place in Premier League, 27 points behind City ahead of its match against the leaders on Thursday. Arsenal remains involved in the Europa League but faces a tough match against Italian side AC Milan.

With Arsenal slipping behind English football’s elite, the 68-year-old Wenger’s future is back to being the subject of much debate as he approaches the end of 22nd season in charge. He has a contract until the summer of 2019.

“I am here for 21 years,” said Wenger, easily the longest-serving manager in England. “I turned the whole world down to respect my contracts. So I am still amazed that I still have to answer these types of questions.”

Asked about the end-of-season review, Wenger said: “Honestly, that’s the last worry I have at the moment.”

A loss to City would leave Arsenal 10 points behind fourth-place Tottenham with 10 games left in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

 
"Year in, year out people expect 20 goals from me. I have been doing it for 10 years straight so I think I’ve proved myself." 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table