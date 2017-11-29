Arsenal’s Santi Cazorla suffers another injury setback

Santi Cazorla has already had multiple operations, resulting in a loss of eight centimetres from the tendon in his right ankle. (Source: Reuters) Santi Cazorla has already had multiple operations, resulting in a loss of eight centimetres from the tendon in his right ankle. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has been forced to undergo further surgery after suffering discomfort in the Achilles tendon that has kept him out of action for more than a year.

The 32-year-old Spain international has not played since October 2016, when he picked up the injury against Ludogorets in the Champions League. “Owing to discomfort in the tendon which has been bothering me for the last few days I’ve had to undergo surgery again,” Cazorla said in a statement on his Twitter account.

“I will have to delay the date I am expected to return to action, I am still full of hope and motivated about being able to play football again, which is my great passion.”

Cazorla has already had multiple operations, resulting in a loss of eight centimetres from the tendon in his right ankle and almost losing his foot after contracting gangrene.

