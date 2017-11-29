Top Stories

Arsenal’s Santi Cazorla suffers another injury setback

Santi Cazorla has not played since October 2016, when he picked up the injury against Ludogorets in the Champions League.

By: Reuters | Published: November 29, 2017 6:43 pm
Santi Cazorla, Ludogorets, Champions League, Arsenal Santi Cazorla has already had multiple operations, resulting in a loss of eight centimetres from the tendon in his right ankle. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has been forced to undergo further surgery after suffering discomfort in the Achilles tendon that has kept him out of action for more than a year.

The 32-year-old Spain international has not played since October 2016, when he picked up the injury against Ludogorets in the Champions League. “Owing to discomfort in the tendon which has been bothering me for the last few days I’ve had to undergo surgery again,” Cazorla said in a statement on his Twitter account.

“I will have to delay the date I am expected to return to action, I am still full of hope and motivated about being able to play football again, which is my great passion.”

Cazorla has already had multiple operations, resulting in a loss of eight centimetres from the tendon in his right ankle and almost losing his foot after contracting gangrene.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Sushil is a great wrestler. Why should I fight him? There’s no fear, just respect 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table