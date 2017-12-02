Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League 2017 Football Live Score: Arsenal look to continue home winning run against Manchester United

English Premier League 2017 Live Score, Arsenal vs Manchester United: Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates. English Premier League 2017 Live Score, Arsenal vs Manchester United: Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates.

In the pick of the weekend fixtures from the English Premier League, Arsenal host Manchester United with Arsene Wenger vs Jose Mourinho reaching yet another fixture. The Gunners would be looking to extend their winning streak at home and have been prolific lately when it comes to Saturday evening fixtures. Incidentally, the last time Arsenal lost in a Saturday evening fixture was back in 2014 against United. On the other hand, for United, a win is pivotal to keep the challenge alive on Manchester City and trim the lead to five points. Arsenal have won all their home games this season and the thrashing of Huddersfield in the midweek was the 12th consecutive. Arsenal would be without Alexandre Lacazette who suffered a groin injury in the Huddersfield win. Plenty of eyeballs on Mesut Ozil as to how he performs against a club who he’s been linked to with Arsenal contract still in the limbo. Catch live scores and updates from Arsenal vs Manchester United in the Premier League.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal XI: Cech; Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Sanchez; Lacazette

Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Wilshere, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo; Young, Matic, Pogba, Valencia; Lingard, Martial; Lukaku

Subs: Romero, Darmian, Blind, McTominay, Herrera, Mata, Rashford

