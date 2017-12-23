Arsenal, Liverpool draw 3-3 in thriller: Match highlights

The Emirates were down and then exploded in the second half. (Source: Reuters) The Emirates were down and then exploded in the second half. (Source: Reuters)

The match between Arsenal and Liverpool was one that was played between two attacks. Arsenal gave Mohammed Salah and co. wide green pastures to run riot in the first half and it was somewhat down to Petr Cech, and the fact that it was not the best of games from the Liverpool super-forwards, that Arsenal were not humiliated. And then, Liverpool returned the favour in the second half, caving in and conceding three goals in less than five minutes. In the end, the two sides shook hands on a 3-3 scoreline after what was an absolutely ridiculous game of football.

Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool, Match Highlights:

Teams: Arsenal| Cech; Bellerin, Koscielny, Monreal, Maitland-Niles; Wilshere, Xhaka; Iwobi, Ozil, Sanchez; Lacazette.

Substitutes: Ospina, Kolasinac, Mustafi, Elneny, Coquelin, Welbeck, Walcott.

Liverpool| Mignolet; Gomez, Lovren, Klavan, Robertson; Can, Henderson, Coutinho; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Substitutes: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Milner, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Solanke.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd