Arsenal boss Wenger receives three-match ban

Arsene Wenger was charged by the English Football Association for using inappropriate language and behaviour towards the match officials in their changing room after the game.

By: Reuters | Published: January 5, 2018 11:29 pm
arsene wenger arsenal The Frenchman received a four-match ban for misconduct last January for pushing the fourth official. (Source: AP)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been handed a three-match touchline ban and a fine of 40,000 pounds ($54,248.00) for misconduct after the club’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League last Sunday.

Wenger, who was aggrieved after West Brom were handed a late penalty to level the match, was charged by the English Football Association for using inappropriate language and behaviour towards the match officials in their changing room after the game.

“It follows an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today at which the Arsenal manager admitted that his language and behaviour … was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee,” the FA said in a statement.

The Frenchman received a four-match ban for misconduct last January for pushing the fourth official after his team’s 2-1 win against Burnley. Wenger will serve his latest ban at Arsenal’s FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, the first leg of the League Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Jan. 10 and the league game against Bournemouth on Jan. 14.

