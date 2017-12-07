Top Stories

Antonio Conte fined for outburst

Antonio Conte has been fined 8,000 pounds ($11,000) following his sending-off during a match against Swansea City last month.

By: Reuters | Published: December 7, 2017 12:16 pm
Antonio Conte was dismissed just before halftime.  (Source: Reuters
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been fined 8,000 pounds ($11,000) following his sending-off during a match against Swansea City last month, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Conte was dismissed just before halftime for disputing a decision by referee Neil Swarbrick in the Premier League game at Stamford Bridge, which his team won 1-0.

The Italian subsequently apologised but told British media he had been frustrated with Swansea’s time-wasting.

The FA said in a statement that Conte had admitted the misconduct charge and accepted “the standard penalty” for the offence. Chelsea, who are third in the Premier League, visit West Ham United on Saturday.

