Antonio Conte charged with misconduct following dismissal

Antonio Conte was sent to the stands by referee Neil Swarbrick in the 43rd minute of Chelsea's 1-0 win against Swansea City.

By: Reuters | London | Published: December 1, 2017 8:33 am
Chelsea won against Swansea City by 1-0. Antonio Conte was sent to the stands for protesting against a free kick awarded to Swansea. (Reuters)
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been charged with misconduct following his dismissal during the Premier League game against Swansea City, the FA said on Thursday. The Italian was sent to the stands from the touchline by referee Neil Swarbrick in the 43rd minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday after protesting about the award of a Swansea goal kick.

Conte, who watched the second half on a screen in the dressing-room, apologised for his behaviour. “I was frustrated for this situation,” he said. “I tried to tell again, but then the referee took this decision. I repeat, I apologise for this. For sure I made a mistake.” He has until 6 PM GMT on Tuesday to respond to the charge.

