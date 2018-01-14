Alexis Sanchez transfer to Manchester United done for 30 million pounds: Reports

Alexis Sanchez is not included in Arsenal squad for Bournemouth. (AP) Alexis Sanchez is not included in Arsenal squad for Bournemouth. (AP)

In the summer window last year, Jose Mourinho hijacked the transfer of Everton’s striker Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea and brought him to Old Trafford in a €85 million move. Now it seems the Red Devils are about to beat derby rivals Manchester City to buy Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez. As the Chilean did not travel to Bournemouth to play the away fixture on Sunday, reports suggest he has agreed personal terms with the club.

Sky Italia on Friday reported that United have gained a head start over Pep Guardiola’s side to bring the 29-year old to United. According to a report by Sky, City are not ready to pay £35 million for the winger which Arsenal are demanding but United are willing for a swap deal between Sanchez and Henrik Mkhitaryan along with £25 million transfer fee which has made them the favourites to get the Arsenal winger in the January transfer window.

Speaking to reporters on Sanchez ahead of Bournemouth clash, manager Arsene Wenger said that he is “being vague” about his future. “He [Sanchez] is being vague at the moment. His situation is not completely decided one way or the other, so I left him at home.” On being asked if the transfer could happen soon, the 68-year-old manager said that he does not how the situation will unfold by the end of transfer window. “Don’t read too much into it, because even I don’t know really what way it will go,” he said.

Arsenal had a terrible start to the new year after the Gunners lost 4-2 against Nottingham Forest and were knocked out of the FA Cup for their earliest exit in the domestic competition. Arsenal are currently placed sixth in the English Premier League trailing table-toppers City by 23 points.

