Alexis Sanchez’s possible arrival at Manchester City does not worry me, says Leroy Sane

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are on a roll this season. After 22 fixtures in English Premier League, the Citizens are at the pole position of the table, currently 15 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United. The recent 2-1 victory in the first leg of the English Football League Cup semifinal against Bristol City almost sealed the final spot for the club in the tournament and football pundits believe City could be on its way to clinch four trophies this season, including the coveted UEFA Champions League.

But, in spite of the current form, there are rumours that the club is looking to boost its attacking options by bringing in Arsenal’s star forward Alexis Sanchez in a £20 million deal. Speaking on the possibility of the Chilean coming to the club, Manchester City winger Leroy Sane said he is not worried about his place in the team.

“No, it doesn’t worry me personally. He’s a very good player. If he comes to us – I don’t know it will happen – he can help us. No player would say: ‘Oh I hope he doesn’t come.’ Every one of us is playing really well right now and everyone has confidence,” the German said.

The 22-year-old added that he could learn a few things from Sanchez himself. “If you don’t get challenged, then you can’t find out how good you are. Even if he is better, you can look up to him, learn and try to improve with him. That makes you a better player. Even if someone like that comes in and is in front of you – if he plays more – the target is to get in front of him in the first XI. So it makes you work harder,” he said.

On the upcoming away fixture against Liverpool on Sunday, Sane said that they are in for a tough game at Anfield. “They have a very good team, good strikers. [Roberto] Firmino, [Mo] Salah, Mané – quick players. They will look for mistakes from us and try to play counterattacks. That’s why it’s a tough game,” he said.

Sane, who had a slow start to his career at Etihad, has been tremendous this season and has already scored 9 goals and assisted 11 in all competitions. On being questioned about his resurgence in form, the German international said that an advice from Guardiola helped him in making a turnaround in his career.

“I needed a little time to settle, to know the Premier League, the people here, how they are and to know the players. I had to find my confidence. Pep told me to play with freedom like [Lionel] Messi, not like Messi – it’s impossible. Be free like Messi, have fun, do things like he wants from a striker like the end of the space [near goal] – take the option to shoot or give an assist,” he said.

