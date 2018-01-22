Alexis Sanchez joins Manchester United, Arsenal get Henrikh Mkhitaryan in swap deal

Alexis Sanchez has signed a contract with Manchester United. (Source: AP) Alexis Sanchez has signed a contract with Manchester United. (Source: AP)

Manchester United and Arsenal completed a rare swap of players when Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan replaced each other at the clubs. United signed Sanchez for a four-and-a-half year deal from Arsenal while Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal. The announcement was made on the official Twitter handles of Manchester United and Arsenal.

Sanchez had entered the final six months of his contract with Arsenal but Mkhitaryan was only 18 months into his four-year deal with United. According to Arsenal website, he has signed a long-term deal with the club. Sanchez said: “I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world.”

On his move, Henrikh said: “I’m very happy that we could finish this deal and I’m very happy to be here. It’s a dream come true because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Arsenal. Now that I’m here, I’ll do my best for this club to create history.”

Arsène Wenger added: “Henrikh is a very complete player. He creates chances, he defends well, he can absorb distances and he’s very committed as well. I must say he’s a player who has all the attributes.”

Sanchez scored 80 goals in 166 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal since joining them from Barcelona for £35m in July 2014. The Chile international, whose contract Arsenal was due to expire in the summer, had looked set to join Manchester City last August but the Pep Guardiola’s side withdrew their interest in pursuing the 29-year old.

