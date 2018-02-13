  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Alexandre Lacazette ruled out for up to six weeks after knee surgery

Alexandre Lacazette has undergone minor surgery on his left knee and will be out for up to six weeks

By: Reuters | Updated: February 13, 2018 11:10 pm
Alexandre Lacazette, Lacazette injury, Arsenal, Premier League, epl injuries, football news, indian express Alexandre Lacazette has made 26 league appearances for Arsenal, scoring nine goals. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has undergone minor surgery on his left knee and will be out for up to six weeks, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The procedure means that the 26-year-old will miss both legs of Arsenal’s Europa League last-32 tie against Swedish side Ostersunds, as well as the League Cup final against Manchester City later this month. “Lacazette had an arthroscopy on his left knee in London on Tuesday morning,” Arsenal said in a statement on their website (www.arsenal.com). “The minor procedure was a success and he will now undergo a period of rehabilitation. It is envisaged that he will return to the squad within four to six weeks.”

The France international has made 26 league appearances for Arsenal, scoring nine goals since he signed from French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais in the close season.

However, he has only found the net on one occasion so far in 2018 and missed two good chances to score in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in the league.

With record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cup-tied in Europe, it means manager Arsene Wenger only has Danny Welbeck and Eddie Nketiah to call on up front for Thursday’s trip to Ostersunds. Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League with 45 points from 27 games.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. Feb 13, 2018 at 11:26 pm
    Do you need a L0an? We a wide range of financial services Worry no more we will help you out! Easy and fast approval, Flexible repayment. Contact Via Email: Indiabullfinancelimited(AT)G-Mail
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Your name never stands for anything, only performances do. I need to prove it to everyone and myself that I can perform well again 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table