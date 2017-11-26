Alan Pardew holds talks about taking over as West Brom manager

Alan Pardew has emerged as a contender after former boss Megson said he was reluctant to reprise the role he left in 2004. (Source: Reuters) Alan Pardew has emerged as a contender after former boss Megson said he was reluctant to reprise the role he left in 2004. (Source: Reuters)

Alan Pardew has held talks about taking over as West Bromwich Albion boss after the Premier League club sacked Tony Pulis this week, the former Crystal Palace manager said on Sunday.

Pulis parted company with the Midlands club on Monday after nearly three years in charge, with 17th-placed West Brom in freefall following four straight league defeats.

Caretaker manager Gary Megson helped the team to bounce back with a gritty 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday but Pardew has emerged as a contender after former boss Megson said he was reluctant to reprise the role he left in 2004.

“I’ve had discussions with them. It is an attractive job so we’ll see where it goes,” Pardew told Sky Sports.

“It is a club that has a really good set of players and I think it is a good opportunity for a manager and if it is me then it is me.

“They’ve got good quality in there and maybe they should be doing slightly better than they are. I think looking at them and the depth of the squad it definitely has improvement in there so hopefully that’s what they’ll do.”

The 56-year-old Pardew took Palace to 10th in the 2014-15 season for their best Premier League finish, following that up with a 15th-placed finish before being sacked after a poor run of results last year.

West Brom are 17th in the table after 13 games with two wins, five draws and six defeats.

