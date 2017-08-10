English Premier League 2017-18: Smartest signings in the window this season

Here we take a look at smartest transfers this season. Here we take a look at smartest transfers this season.

To the joy of football fans all over the world, Premier League is returning this weekend. The off-season saw many transfers that might shape up the next season for various clubs. It was business time for the clubs who engaged in smart transfers that they hope would change things for them for the better.

The teams sought to fix the missing puzzle pieces by selecting players that would fill the remaining gaps in their squads. Although the transfer window has not closed yet, here are the smartest signings by the Premier League clubs this season so far:

MOHAMED SALAH (Roma to Liverpool)

A consistent Mohamed Salah has been one of Roma’s best players for the last two and a half years after his transfer from Premier League reigning champions Chelsea. He is set to make the Reds even more of a threat on the counter attack after having scored 15 Serie A goals last season with 11 assists. He was transferred for a fee of around £35m.

ROMELU LUKAKU (Everton to Manchester United)

While many predicted that Romelu Lukaku will need time to adjust playing for a big club like Manchester United, the 24-year old proved them wrong by shining in the pre-season and becoming the saving grace for the Red Devils in the UEFA Super Cup final against Real Madrid. He has already proved that his signing of 145.7million from Everton is reasonable for a player of his standards.

JAVIER HERNANDEZ (Bayer Leverkusen to West Ham)

Chicharito will be playing his first game for West Ham against the club he called home for four seasons – Manchester United. He joined West Ham for £16m after scoring 59 goals in 156 appearances for the Old Trafford side and 39 times in 76 matches for Leverkusen.

TIEMOUE BAKAYOKA (Monaco to Chelsea)

He might be just 22 but he is already considered as a strong midfielder. Tiemoue Bakayoka has moved to Chelsea from Monaco at £40m to fill the gap left by Nemanja Matic, who has rejoined Jose Mourinho at United. He’s already proven himself to be a fantastic talent and might end up as key player in years to come at Stamford Bridge.

SANDRO RAMIREZ (Malaga to Everton)

Even though Everton have signed a number of quality players this season, this seems to be the smartest decision by the club. Sandro Ramirez scored 16 goals in 31 appearances for Malaga last season and yet Everton fetched him for just £5m. The 22-year old has time and scope on his time to develop even further and turn out a Premier League champion.

