English Premier League 2017-18: EPL Points table, Team standings

The English Premier League has begun for the season 2017-18 after Chelsea wrote their success story in the last season by emerging as champions with 93 points. This is the 26th season of one of the most popular football tournaments in the world. The Premier League season began on August 12, 2017 and will go on until May 13, 2018. Twenty teams compete in the league, with three newly promoted clubs – Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town. The relegated teams are Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull City.

All eyes will be on the Blues manager Antonio Conte after last two title holding managers – Jose Mourinho with Chelsea and Claudio Ranieri with Leicester City – were sacked in their next season itself.

