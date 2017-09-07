Only in Express

English football player banned for FA Cup pie-eating bet stunt

A newspaper's betting company, which sponsored Sutton United, had 8-1 odds that Sutton's overweight reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw would eat a pie during February's globally-televised game at the south London club.

By: AP | Published:September 7, 2017 12:49 pm
English Football Association, FA Cup, Wayne Shaw, sports news, football, Indian Express The FA case ended at hearing Wednesday when Shaw was fined 375 pounds (0). (Source: AP)
Top News

The English Football Association has banned a player for influencing a betting market when he ate a meat pie during his team’s landmark FA Cup game against Arsenal.

A newspaper’s betting company, which sponsored Sutton United, had 8-1 odds that Sutton’s overweight reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw would eat a pie during February’s globally-televised game at the south London club.

After Sutton used all of its substitutions and there was no chance Shaw would appear in the 2-0 loss to Arsenal, he munched on the pie while sitting on the bench.

The FA case ended at hearing Wednesday when Shaw was fined 375 pounds ($490) and banned from soccer for two months after he was found guilty of having “intentionally influenced a football betting market.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 06, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
31
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 64
FT
37
U Mumba beat Bengal Warriors (37-31)
Sep 07, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 65
Sep 07, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 66

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 