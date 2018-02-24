  • Associate Sponsor
English FA charges Pep Guardiola for political Catalonia ribbon

The English Football Association has charged Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for promoting a political message by wearing a ribbon in support of imprisoned and ousted pro-independence Catalan politicians.

By: AP | Published: February 24, 2018 12:42 am
English Football Association, Pep Guardiola, Pep Guardiola Manchester City, Manchester City Pep Guardiola, sports news, football, Indian Express Pep Guardiola was born in Catalonia and is revered in the region because of his links with Barcelona’s soccer team, as a player and coach. (Source: AP)
Guardiola was born in Catalonia and is revered in the region because of his links with Barcelona’s football team, as a player and coach.

Guardiola has been wearing the yellow ribbon at matches and news conferences since Catalonia’s failed secession bid in October when a banned independence referendum was held.

It is unclear why the FA has waited until now to charge Guardiola.

The English FA says the ribbon is a “political message” which requires him to be charged with being in breach of kit and advertising regulations.

Guardiola has until March 5 to respond to the charge.

