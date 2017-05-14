England, Germany, Spain, Turkey qualify for U-17 World Cup in India

European football powerhouses England, Germany and Spain have qualified for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India after the latest round of the UEFA U-17 European Championship in Croatia.

England beat Republic of Ireland 1-0 at Velika Gorica while Germany defeated the Netherlands 2-1 at Zapresic in U-17 EURO quarter-finals to book their berths.

They join Spain and Turkey in qualifying for the prestigious FIFA tournament to be held in India from October 6 to 28.

The fifth and final European spot for India 2017 will be determined via a play-off between Hungary and France, th best-ranked losing quarter-finalists, on May 16 in Zagreb.

In the semifinals on Tuesday, Spain will face Germany at Varazdin, while Turkey take on England at Zapresic.

For England and Germany, this would be their second consecutive U-17 World Cup appearance. For Germany, it would be their 10th overall.

Iran, Iraq, Japan and North Korea, besides hosts India have qualified from Asia, while Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Paraguay have done so from South America.

New Zealand and New Caledonia will represent Oceania while United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Honduras will do so from CONCACAF, continental football Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbeans.

The African qualifiers will be held from May 14 to 28 in Gabon.

