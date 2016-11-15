Emmanuel Adebayor says he may not play for Togo at African Cup

Emmanuel Adebayor hasn’t played club football since leaving England’s Crystal Palace in June. (Source: Reuters) Emmanuel Adebayor hasn’t played club football since leaving England’s Crystal Palace in June. (Source: Reuters)

Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor has suggested he won’t be available for the African Cup of Nations if he is still without a club and out-of-practice by next month.

Adebayor hasn’t played club football since leaving England’s Crystal Palace in June and has been criticized in Togo for being unfit and not match sharp when playing for the national team.

Adebayor said in a radio interview in Togo: “If I feel that I am not ready to go to the next African Cup of Nations, I will not … This is a national team and it must go to the African Cup of Nations with players who are fit and ready.”

Adebayor said he may attend the tournament in January “to support my teammates and not to play.”

