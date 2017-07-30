El Clasico: Referee insulted me thrice, says Ivan Rakitic; watch video

Ivan Rakitic in a verbal fight with the referee. Ivan Rakitic in a verbal fight with the referee.

Barcelona midfileder Ivan Rakitic told the media after a thrilling Clasico that he was insulted thrice by the referee Jair Marrufo during the match between Spanish rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona.

After Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Barca, the Croatian midfielder doubled his side’s lead with an assist from Neymar. Barcelona went on to beat Real Madrid 3-2 in a pulsating match in Milan.

The rivalry usually sees multiple fights happening in a single match but this time, despite it being a friendly, Rakitic appeared to be involved in a verbal fight with the referee and was also caught by the camera pushing the official. Even the commentators said that he was lucky to avoid booking.

Rakitic said post the match, “People who know me are aware that it is difficult to wind me up but the referee did. He insulted me quite strongly three times. I usually have a lot of respect for them but when they don’t show it to me, then I don’t like it.”

“There is still a little to go but I think it has been a positive tour. The games have had a good rhythm and we have worked hard in training. When you win then you always enjoy it more.”

When asked if they were playing better than Real, he said, “We will see if we are better than Madrid. This was a friendly game today but the victory always gives confidence. The Super Cup will be different as we will be playing for a trophy which is what is important.”

He later instagrammed a picture from the match with the caption, “Great team work.! We’re going .. .. going for my 3 princesses !!! Thanks for always supporting @raquel_mauri, I miss you so much! Pa casa ya.”



