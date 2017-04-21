Latest News
  • El Clasico: Real Madrid can settle for a draw, but must win for Barcelona

El Clasico: Real Madrid can settle for a draw, but must win for Barcelona

A win against Real Madrid would be a huge boost for Barcelona, as it would take the defending champions to first position in the table.

Written by Karan Prashant Saxena | Published:April 21, 2017 7:12 pm
A win will take Cristiano Ronaldo’s side to 78 points, 6 points ahead of Lionel Messi’s team.

“The world stops to watch El Clasico”, Real Madrid left back Marcelo said in an interview recently. The Brazilian is not wrong. The stage is set for another epic encounter between two of football’s biggest teams – Real Madrid and Barcelona. Following the Champions League shenanigans that saw Real Madrid advancing and Barca crashing, the rivalry between the two sides has already intensified with Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos taking digs at each other. But this weekend, for both sides, there is more to play for apart from the historic rivalry. This Clasico could turn into the league decider.

Zinedine Zidane’s side currently lead the table with 75 points and have one game advantage over Barcelona. A win on Sunday could well and truly shut the competition against second place Barca, who are trailing by three points. A win will take Los Blancos to 78 points, 6 points ahead of Luis Enrique’s side. With an extra game in hand against Celta Vigo at Balaidoas, Madrid can hope to feel comfortable of gaining another 3 points over Catalans, thus extending their lead to 9 points. Even a draw in the game against Celta Vigo will take them 7 points ahead, which might prove too much for Barca to regain, with six games to go.

Another advantage for Real Madrid in the El Clasico is they have the option to draw the game, if things do not go as per plans. A draw would still mean Real maintain their three point advantage over Barca which would still hurt Luis Enrique’s dream of lifting the trophy once more before bidding farewell to Nou Camp. Zidane would not really mind a draw at this stage, if it means he could keep up his lead. If Barcelona wants to stay in the competition, this Clasico is must-win.

A win against Madrid would be a huge boost for Barcelona, as not only would it lift the spirits of the camp after Champions League exit, it would also take them to first position in the table. 3 points will take their total to 75 points and with a better goal difference than Madrid, Barcelona will leave Santiago Bernabeu as the table toppers. The defeat will put pressure right back on Madrid, forcing them to try and win all their remaining encounters. Even with an extra game in their hands, a slight slip up can mean them losing out on yet another glorious chance to win their first La Liga trophy in 5 years.

Barcelona central defender Javier Mascherano summed up the mood of the dugout in an interview before the all important fixture: “We have to win at the Bernabeu and hope that Real Madrid drop further points,” the Argentinian said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

My commitment is total. I just don’t like running 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

23rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 21, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

24th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

25th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

26th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

27th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eden Gardens, Kolkata