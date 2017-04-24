Lionel Messi clinches thrilling victory for Barcelona over Real Madrid with 500th club goal

Lionel Messi scored his 500th goal in the last minute of Barcelona’s match against Real Madrid. (Source: Reuters) Lionel Messi scored his 500th goal in the last minute of Barcelona’s match against Real Madrid. (Source: Reuters)

Barcelona were suffering when they came to the Santiago Bernabeu. They were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter final stage just a week ago. Neymar, the man who has been their driving force at a time when Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been underperforming considering their lofty standards, didn’t even make the team bus due to uncertainty over the status of his suspension.

It was never going to be an easy night for Real Madrid. It never is for any side facing Barcelona anywhere in the world. But they were expected to come away with at least a point, if not all three at the end of this fixture. But Lionel Messi had other ideas.

The match started the way anyone would have expected it to. Real, fresh off their win over Bayern Munich and being the team touted as La Liga champions this season, were firing on all cylinders and that led to Casemiro’s goal. At the other end, Barca were making chances but Suarez and Messi were unable to convert. Some time after that first goal, Messi collided with Marcelo’s arm and was left with a bloodied face. He walked out of the pitch for some time but when he came back, it was like a switch had been flipped.

All of a sudden, there were the sudden accelerations and deft touches that had provoked the world to anoint Lionel Messi as the greatest of all time, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s mind boggling goal scoring prowess. Sure enough, at one such juncture, he collected the ball from the edge of the box, left Carvajal for dead to make space and almost passed it into goal. Barcelona were level and it remained like that until the end of the first half.

The second half started with Real going on an all out attack. The sluggish Gareth Bale was taken off before the end of the first half for Marco Asensio and the Spaniard’s recent form was starting to take a toll on Barcelona. But Marc Andre Ter Stegen kept the score level and it took an absolute beauty from Ivan Rakitic to turn the tide back in Barcelona’s favour. It was then an even contest but one that looked like ending in Barcelona’s favour. All this time, Lionel Messi kept making those piercing runs with only the final pass being giving him away.

Then, in the 77th minute, Sergio Ramos made a horrendous tackle on Messi that triggered his sending off. If anything, that should have been the end of the game. But Real being Real and Barcelona’s defence being as shoddy as ever, nipped one back through the much maligned James Rodriguez. It was the 85th minute and Real played with abandon after that. If they had won this match, they would have been six points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand on Barcelona and went for broke. Barcelona didn’t look like they could escape the onslaught and the match had to end in a draw. Four minutes were added and in the last of those, Sergi Roberto made a piercing run down the middle. The extra man started biting and Real fumbled back to their goal. In that time, Roberto had already reached the edge of the box and passed it back to Gomes who put it in the path of the overlapping Jordi Alba. He cut it to Messi who made space and fired in a shot from 15 yards. Navas dived but the ball slipped through and Messi took off. He went and held up his shirt to the crowd, in case they forgot about him.

Barca are not favourites to win the title, not yet. They are at the top of the table momentarily but Real have a match on hand. But this El Clasico was a match that fit the title it is given.

