El Clasico exhibition match postponed due to unavailability of players

The El Clasico was scheduled for September 15 in Mumbai. (Source: File) The El Clasico was scheduled for September 15 in Mumbai. (Source: File)

El Clasico clash, played between Real Madrid and Barcelona, featuring the legends of yesteryears has been postponed as some of the players were unavailable for the match. The match was scheduled for September 15 in Mumbai, as told by the organisers on Sunday.

“There has been some availability issues with the players, so as of now it’s not happening on September 15. It will now be held tentatively in first week of October ahead of the World Cup. It’s World Cup time in October and there’s little chance of the match happening now,” said one of the organisers.

In memory of the great Netherlands legend and Barcelona star forward Johan Cruyff, an exhibition match was organised which included legends of Barcelona and Real Madrid, as announced by Football Next Foundation in their statement in May.

India forward Dipendu Biswas was chosen as the brand ambassador after an agreement, which was signed at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Real Madrid’s home ground. But Biswas said that he had no clue about the latest news on the match.

“The match was to be held in Mumbai on September 15 but I’m not aware that it’s not happening as per schedule. I’m busy with Mohammedan Sporting Club right now,” Biswas said.

According to PTI, there were reports which said that legends such as Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho, Nicolas Anelka, Luis Figo, Carles Puyol, Simao, Fernando Morientes and Michel Salgado were to feature in the exhibition match. Earlier, the match which was supposed to be held in Kolkata but due to logistical problems, the venue was shifted to Mumbai.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd