Eintracht Frankfurt progress in German Cup, Borussia Dortmund game called off

Marco Russ came on in injury time to make his return after undergoing cancer treatment. (Source: Reuters) Marco Russ came on in injury time to make his return after undergoing cancer treatment. (Source: Reuters)

Eintracht Frankfurt edged second-division Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 at home to reach the German Cup semifinals while Borussia Dortmund’s quarterfinal at third-tier Sportfreunde Lotte was called off due to heavy snowfall.

The German football Federation says Dortmund’s game will take place “as soon as possible.”

Danny Blum’s early strike was enough for Frankfurt. It took until midway through the first half for Bielefeld to get into the game with the home side dominating possession.

Michael Hector missed the chance to head into an unguarded net for Frankfurt, 10 minutes before the break, and Frankfurt `keeper Lukas Hradecky was by far the busier of the two after it, with his saves effectively securing his side’s progress.

Frankfurt defender Marco Russ came on in injury time to make his return after undergoing cancer treatment.