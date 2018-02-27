EFL Cup final: I can’t accept some of the decisions that went against us, says Jack Wilshere

Referee Craig Pawson intervenes as Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere argues with Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus. (REUTERS) Referee Craig Pawson intervenes as Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere argues with Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus. (REUTERS)

Just a day after Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City thrashed Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal 3-0 in the English Football League final to lift the first silverware of the season, Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere took to Instagram to express his disappointment over some of the refereeing decisions that were made during the course of the match. In a post, the 26-year old said that City deserved to win but added that he cannot accept some of the decisions that were not given in their favour.

“Hard to put into words my emotions about yesterday. City are a good team and deserved to win yesterday. Alot of people have had thier say on us and we have to accept cristism when we lose. That being said i can’t accept some of the decisions that went against us yesterday,” he wrote.

The footballer, who was involved in a scuffle with City winger Gabriel Jesus in the late stages of the match added that the the first two goals were not legal. “What ever you say about the first goal, its a foul. The second goal is offside. There should have been a second yellow in the first half. Yes, this happens in football but its still hard to accept. And people will say we are looking for excuses but these are facts,” he wrote.

Wilshere further thanked the fans and said that the side will look to bounce back on Thursday when the two teams will meet again on for a Premier League fixture. “Anyway we need to respond, starting on Thursday. Thanks to all the gooners for your support and trust me we feel the same but we need to stick together,” he added.

Arsenal are currently in the 6th position in the Premier League table, 27 points behind table toppers Manchester City.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd