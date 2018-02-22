EFL clubs vote to close summer transfer window on August 9

English Football League (EFL) clubs have voted to fall into line with their Premier League counterparts and close the summer transfer window for permanent deals on the opening day of next season.

“EFL clubs have officially voted through proposals that will see the EFL transfer window close following the opening game of the League season,” a statement said.

“Consultation with clubs has been ongoing since last year and as a result of a vote, the window will now close for permanent transfers from another club on Thursday 9th August 2018 at 5pm, which is aligned with the decision the Premier League opted to take in September 2017.”

EFL clubs will still be able to sign players on loan up until Aug. 31 and transfer players to other leagues whose windows remain open.

“I’m pleased that the matter has been determined by clubs ahead of the start of next season,” EFL Chief Executive Shaun Harvey said.

“This new approach will give clubs and managers the stability they crave earlier in the season whilst also providing the flexibility to add to their squads after the traditional deadline until the end of the month if required.”

