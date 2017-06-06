Eden Hazard to miss first few months of Chelsea’s next season

Eden Hazard was one of the driving forces in Chelsea’s run to the Premier League title in the 2016/17 season. (Source: File) Eden Hazard was one of the driving forces in Chelsea’s run to the Premier League title in the 2016/17 season. (Source: File)

Chelsea confirmed that midfielder Eden Hazard won’t be fit for the first few matches of their next season. Hazard underwent surgery for a knock that he sustained while training with the Belgian national team. The club said in their website that Hazard is expected to return to training “in approximately three months” which means he may not be available until September 2017.

Hazard had sustained a fracture to his right ankle while training with his Beglian team mates. The midfielder, who was one of the driving forces in Chelsea’s charge to the Premier League title in the 2016/17 season also tweeted an update on his injury status. “Everything went well with my ankle operation, now I start the road to recovery! I will be stronger. Thank you for your support!!” he said in the tweet.

Hazard has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window with Spanish and European champions Real Madrid being the apparent front runners. Hazard had even said that he would consider a move to Santiago Bernabeu if Real made an offer. “Of course I would consider it if Madrid made an offer. I am keen to win trophies. It would be great to win the Champions League. But Chelsea’s goal is to win the Champions League as well. Honestly I do not know what will happen.”

