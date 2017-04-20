Eden Hazard, David De Gea feature in PFA Premier League team of the year

Latest News
Both the top teams of the Premier League table, Chelsea and Tottenham, occupy eight of the eleven players announced in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Published:April 20, 2017
Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) announced its Premier League team of the year on Thursday that stars the most number of players from title chasers Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Both the top teams of the Premier League table occupy eight of the eleven players announced by the PFA. While N’Golo Kante, Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Eden Hazard feature for Chelsea, the Spurs trio Dele Alli, Danny Rose and Harry Kane along with Kyle Walker have also been named.

PFA announced the team of the year on Twitter earlier during the day. The team also has Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Everton forward Romelu Lukaku.

The Team of the Year list, which was voted by all 92 clubs of the English Football League and eight sides of Women’s Super League, was announced ahead of the 44th PFA Awards set to take place in London on Sunday.

Few expected names were however missing from the Premier League starting XI like Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, who saw nominations for the Player of the Year last week.

Other nominations for the Player of the Year were Hazard, Kante, Kane and Lukaku. Chelsea currently sit on top of the table with 75 points while Tottenham, who won the last seven league games, trail by four points.

