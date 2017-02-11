Eastern Sporting Union thrash Alakhpura 4-1 to reach IWL final

Eastern Sporting Union will now face Rising Student’s Club in the finals of the IWL. Eastern Sporting Union will now face Rising Student’s Club in the finals of the IWL.

Eastern Sporting Union brushed aside Alakhpura FC 4-1 to set up a title clash with Rising Student’s Club in the inaugural edition of the Indian Women’s League, on Saturday.

Strikes from Kashmina (11th minute) and Kamala Devi (39′, 84′,90′) helped Eastern Sporting Union reach the final, even as Alakhpura pulled a goal back through Sanju in the 60th minute.

In the 5th minute, Kamala Devi’s shot was saved by the Alakhpura custodian. However, Alakhpura also wasted some decent goal scoring chances, even though only from distance.

In the 11th minute, Sanju burst through the ESU defence line and Panthoi Chanu saved her shot from more than 20 yards out acrobatically. In the 17th minute, Kashmina gave the lead to Eastern Sporting Union when she sidestepped her marker and slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Kamala Devi doubled ESU’s lead in the 39th minute when her left footed shot from outside of the box left the Alakhpura custodian wrongfooted and crashed into the back of the net as ESU led 2-0 at half time.

Changing over, Kamala Devi came close to tripling ESU’s lead when her half volley was palmed away by the opposition custodian, minutes before her shot hit the woodwork in the 48th minute.

In the 55th minute, Sanju came close to reducing Alakhpura’s deficit when she ran onto goal, but with only the opposition custodian to beat, she placed her shot wide of the goal.

Alakhpura did not have to wait much longer and five minutes later, following a meele in the box, Sanju poked the ball home to make it 2-1. Nisha had a chance to put things on level terms in the 70th minute but she failed to make a proper connection with the shot.

Kamala Devi scored in the 84th and the 90th minute to quell all hopes of a comeback by Alakhpura.