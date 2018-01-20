East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata derby, TV channel

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: East Bengal will be favourites in the Kolkata derby on Sunday. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: East Bengal will be favourites in the Kolkata derby on Sunday.

Not quite the title decider it used to be, the Kolkata derby is back with East Bengal as clear favourites against an under-fire Mohun Bagan in the I-League match at the Vivekananda Yuvabharati Krirangan on Sunday. Bagan will be without star player and skipper Sony Norde, who suffered an injury in his right knee while playing against Churchill Brothers and had to be stretchered off the field. The last time the two sides met, East Bengal went down 1-0. Post that, the Red and Golds have remained unbeaten, notching five wins and three draws, ranking third on the table with 19 points in their kitty as compared to sixth-placed Mohun Bagan with 13 points.

When is the Kolkata derby between East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in the I-League?

The Kolkata derby between East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in the I-League is on Sunday, January 21.

What time is the Kolkata derby between East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in the I-League?

The live broadcast of the Kolkata derby between East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in the I-League is at 2 PM (IST).

What channel will air the Kolkata derby between East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in the I-League?

The Kolkata derby between East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in the I-League will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where is the Kolkata derby between East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in the I-League?

The Kolkata derby between East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in the I-League will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

How do I follow the Kolkata derby between East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in the I-League online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here on IndianExpress.com.

