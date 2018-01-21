East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Kolkata derby LIVE, I-League: East Bengal 0-1 Mohun Bagan with Aser Dicka goal in second minute

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, LIVE: East Bengal will look for a victory in the derby clash. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, LIVE: East Bengal will look for a victory in the derby clash.

After suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of derby rivals Mohun Bagan in the I-League clash in December, East Bengal will come out to play the reverse fixture at the home stadium, Vivekananda Yuvabharati Krirangan, on Sunday with the aim to avenge the defeat. The side led by manager Khalid Jamid are looking like one of the favourites to win the trophy this season, sitting on the 3rd position, while former champions Mohun Bagan are stumbling of late after a strong start to the season. The side led by skipper Sony Norde are at 6th position in the table and in one of the latest blows, Norde has suffered an injury and will miss out the derby clash. He is also set to be released from the club duties on January 22 as he would be heading for further treatment. Against a side that is struggling, East Bengal will not look to go easy and will be on the lookout to avenge last month’s defeat. Catch the live scores and updates from East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in Kolkata derby in the I-League 2017/18.

1414 hrs IST: East Bengal slowly and gradually making their way into this contest. Making some neat interventions in midfield and surging forward. But yet to test the keeper.

1402 hrs IST: Talk about salt to wounds. Followed by an early goal an early substitution for East Bengal to quash all early plans. Al-Amna has been stretchered off and Bazie Armand comes in place of him.

1400 hrs IST: GOAL!! WHAT A START! What a start for Mohun Bagan. The ball is played into the area, an aerial delivery and it is in Aser Dicka’s path. Takes it on the half volley and it is a left footed strike that hits the roof of the net. What a thumping strike and what a glorious start.

1350 hrs IST: The lineups:

1350 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Kolkata derby – one of the biggest rivalries in the world and quite easily the biggest in India. East Bengal take on Mohun Bagan. In the first game of the season between the two, it was Mohun Bagan who won 1-0 with East Bengal letting many chances go waste. Now, it is East Bengal who are favourites owing plenty to a depleted Mohun Bagan side. None more than the absence of Sunny Norde.

East Bengal squad: Charles De Souza, , Jobby Justin, Suhair V P, Willis Deon Plaza, Machpherlin Omegbemi Dudu, Dibyendu Sarkar, Luis Xavier Barreto, Mirshad K, Bazie Armand, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mahmoud Al Amna, Md Rafique, Surabuddin Mollick, Katsumi Yusa, Cavin Peter Lobo, Prakash Sarkar, Gabriel Fernandes, Richard Costa, Yami Longvah, Arnab Kumar Mondal, Lalram Chullova, Salam Ranjan Singh, Samad Ali Mallick, Gurwinder Singh, Eduardo Soares Ferreira, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Ghosh, Deepak K

Mohun Bagan squad: Azharuddin Mallick, Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka, Naro Hari Shrestha, Manandeep Singh, Akram Moghrabi, Shibinraj Kunniyil, Soram Poirei Anganba, Shilton Paul, Sankar Roy, Raynier Fernandes, Sourav Das, Shilton Sydney Dsilva, Yuta Kinowaki, Nikhil Kadam, Chesterpoul Lyngdoh, Dipendu Dowary, Beingaichho Beikhokhei, Sk.faiaz, Ghanefo Ansumana Kromah, Sony Norde, Pintu Mahata, Diogo Alexandre, Alves Ferreir, Surchandra Singh, Cameron Alexander, John Watson, Kinshuk Debnath, Ricky Lallawmawma, Bikramjit Singh, Arijit Bagui, Debabrata Roy, Abhishek Das, Rana Gharami, Kingsley Obumneme Eze, Gurjinder Kumar

