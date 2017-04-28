East Bengal take on laggards Mumbai FC in final game

Their title-hopes already up in smoke, Kolkata’s East Bengal take on I-League laggards Mumbai FC with the chance of finishing third if they win or even draw the last game at the Cooperage ground in Mumbai on Saturday.

A string of four straight defeats has dented the glamour outfit’s title hopes, but the convincing 3-1 win at home against Minerva Punjab FC in their last game has rekindled East Bengal’s hopes of finishing in the top three.

East Bengal’s task of winning the game won’t be easy as MFC, although winless since two victories at the beginning of the league, have been unbeaten at home this season after losing 0-1 to table toppers Aizawl FC on January 22.

Subsequently, MFC had held all rivals to draws in their home ground.

Even the last home game of MFC, against Shillong Lajong FC on Sunday last, ended in a 1-1 draw.

While MFC have defended stoutly at home against all comers, they have not been able to pierce the rivals’ defence and finally bulged the net against Shillong after featuring in five goalless draws.

The visitors would be pinning their hopes on top goal poachers such as strikers Scot Darryl Duffy (7 goals) and Indian international Jeje Lalpekhlua (5) to breach the rock-solid MFC defense, including goalie Laxmikant Kattimani.

East Bengal coach Ranjan Chaudhary said the game will enable the team to gear up for the upcoming Federation Cup in Cuttack.

“This is our last match and we will use it as preparation for the Federation Cup. Away matches are always tough, but we will fight it out. We have come with the best choice of 18 players who are all fit,” he said.

MFC, on the other hand, would be keen to score their first win after more than three months and avoid a last-place finish.

MFC started the league in encouraging fashion, winning 1-0 at home against Pune rivals DSK Shivajians and 2-1 against Churchill Brothers in Goa in January.

But after a string of defeats, MFC sacked their head coach Santosh Kashyap and replaced him with Oscar Bruzon.

The Spaniard has spearheaded their undefeated streak at home over the last three ties and would be keen to maintain that record against East Bengal.

“I’m happy with the work of the boys and tomorrow is the last chance to show our capabilities. We will be playing for honour and pride. The team could have been on top. It has been hard and there was also poor selection of foreign players,” he said on Friday.

Defender Clyde Fernandes said that under Bruzon who came on board pretty late, the players have shown improvement.

“We have been playing well and have learnt a lot from this coach. There’s a marked improvement in the team,” said Clyde.

East Bengal defender Rahul Bheke, who had played for Mumbai FC in the past, was sad that MFC won’t be seen in the I-League next season which would be blow to football in the city.

“I am feeling bad that the team is to be relegated. It’s bad for Mumbai football as this is the only club from Mumbai that features in the I-League,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now