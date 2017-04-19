East Bengal coach Mridul Banerjee injured on first day of training

Mridul Banerjee has been handed the reigns of East Bengal till Fed Cup. (Source: Facebook) Mridul Banerjee has been handed the reigns of East Bengal till Fed Cup. (Source: Facebook)

East Bengal’s newly-appointed coach Mridul Banerjee got injured during his very first training session with the club, a “ruptured” Achilles tendon ruling him out for four weeks and adding to its woes.

Out of I-League title race, East Bengal appointed the Santosh Trophy-winning coach on an interim basis, his tenure fixed till the Federation Cup.

With less than a month to go for the Federation Cup, the 56-year-old suffered the injury on his left foot.

“I’ve ruptured my Achilles tendon and will be out of action for at least four weeks. I wanted to give it all for East Bengal in the remainder season but such a big opportunity is wasted in such a cruel manner,” an emotional Banerjee said after he was discharged from the hospital.

The former Mohammedan Sporting AFC-A License holder coach tumbled on the field in an awkward manner after his foot landed on an uneven surface.

Banerjee was named coach less than 12 hours after Englishman Trevor Morgan shot off a resignation letter following a string of losses, including a humiliating defeat in I-League derby.

A 0-1 defeat to DSK Shivajians on April 16, their latest, meant their elusive I-League title hopes were dashed.

East Bengal are third on the table with 27 points from 16 fixtures, below title contenders Aizawl FC and Mohun Bagan

