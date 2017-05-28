Dubai to host Premier Futsal season-2 semifinals and final

The event included a few football greats with the likes of , Premier Futsal president, and Alessandro Rosa Vieira, who is also regarded as Pele of futsal. (Source: PTI) The event included a few football greats with the likes of , Premier Futsal president, and Alessandro Rosa Vieira, who is also regarded as Pele of futsal. (Source: PTI)

Premier Futsal becomes the second Indian tournament to go global after Indian Premier League. Premier Futsal will be hosting two semifinals and the final of second season in Dubai and has joined hands with Dubai Sports Council for broadcasting rights of the event.

Premier Futsal is scheduled in August with Dubai Sports Channel to be the official broadcaster of the tournament. The event included a few football greats with the likes of Luis Figo, Premier Futsal president, and Alessandro Rosa Vieira, who is also regarded as Pele of futsal.

Figo said, “With season two, Premier Futsal continues its quest to not only be instrumental in providing the sport with the much-deserved recognition in India but also set the benchmark for privately organised sporting tournaments in the global futsal ecosystem.

“We are assertive of the potential the sport holds in the long run and its impact in the Indian market. Our alliance with Dubai Sports Council will only serve as a great platform to establish the league globally.”

H E Saeed Mohammad Harib, general secretariat, Dubai Sports Council, said, “We are extremely happy to host a tournament of the stature of Premier Futsal in Dubai. Excellence and creativity are two of our key pillars to foster the sporting ecosystem here and Premier Futsal embodies the

same in its approach.”

Dinesh Raj, managing director, Premier Futsal, said, “The long-term partnership between Premier Futsal and Dubai Sports Council will ensure the growth of this unique format of futsal. Premier Futsal in its inception year recorded over 25 million global viewers and we envision over 100 million viewers to tune into season two, thus making it the biggest sports export from India.”

