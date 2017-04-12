Borussia Dortmund bus blast: All you need to know about the incident

The police have given assurance that there will be additional security during the match that will now take place on Wednesday (AP Photo) The police have given assurance that there will be additional security during the match that will now take place on Wednesday (AP Photo)

The first leg of the quarter-final tie between Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday was postponed by a day after the team bus of the hosts was attacked with explosives right before they left for the stadium.

Three explosions went off at 7.15 pm (local time in Dortmund’s Höchstem district) which also resulted in an injury for Spanish defender Marc Bartra. Dortmund confirmed that he has been taken to a hospital and is being operated for a broken bone in his right wrist as well as a shrapnel in his arm.

Diagnose bei @MarcBartra: Speichenbruch und Fremdkörper-Einsprengungen am rechten Handgelenk. Er wird z.Zt. operiert. Gute Besserung, Marc! pic.twitter.com/Ngw7kIdSr0 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) 11 April 2017

Sandra Luecke, state prosecutor, said that a letter has been found near the site of explosions claiming responsibility of the attack but did not divulge more. However, German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung has claimed that the letter, beginning with the phrase “in the name of Allah”, mentioned Germany’s use of Tornado jets in the coalition forces fighting so-called Islamic State (IS). It is not yet clear if the letter is genuine.

As the vehicle was damaged, the German police called it a targetted incident and said that the attack is being treated as attempt to murder. “The investigation is at this time for attempted manslaughter. A letter was found near the scne of crime. The authenticity of the letter is being examined,” said Sandra.

Meanwhile, Monaco fans showed solidarity to their opponents by chanting ‘Dortmund, Dortmund’ along with the German club supporters inside the full stadium. Dortmund also came out to help the fans of their opponents by offering them help with accomodation as the game will now be played on Wednesday evening.

Dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! If you need accommodation in Dortmund, please check #bedforawayfans. #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) 11 April 2017

This incident also brings back memories of the Paris attacks in 2015 when Germany was playing France in a friendly and explosions took place outside the stadium resulting in panic and confusion.

Meanwhile, the police have given assurance that there will be additional security on Wednesday as the match will now take place at 8.45 pm (IST).

