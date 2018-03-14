Don’t want drama, it’s not end of world: Jose Mourinho on Champions League exit

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected after Champions League exit. (Reuters) Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected after Champions League exit. (Reuters)

Manchester United hopes of making it to quarterfinals of the Champions League this season were washed away on Tuesday night after they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sevilla. Double goals from Sevilla No. 9 Wissam Ben Yedder in four minutes surprised the Jose Mourinho’s side at home. Speaking to reporters after the ouster, the Portuguese manager said that early exit from the tournament is nothing new for the club.

“I’ve sat in this chair twice before with Porto, Manchester United out, and Real Madrid, Manchester United out, so I don’t think it’s anything new for the club,” the manager said when he was questioned over his tactical approach in the match. The two-time Champions League winning manager further added that he does not have the time to be sad about it.

“I don’t want to make a drama of it. We have no time to be sad for more than 24 hours, that’s football. It’s not the end of the world,” he said.

Romelu Lukaku pulled one goal back for the Red Devils in the 84th minute but it was a too-little-too-late effort from the striker. It was the first time Manchester United suffered a home defeat in European competition since Alex Ferguson’s Champions League farewell in 2013. The loss meant that Sevilla qualified to the quarterfinal stages of the tournament for the first time in 60 years.

