Donald Trump backs USA for joint 2026 World Cup bid with Canada, Mexico

While Donald Trump may be mulling over the construction of a wall on the Mexican border, interestingly he has given encouragement to the United States to go ahead and launch a joint bid for hosting the 2026 World Cup along with Mexico and Canada. The announcement was made on Monday.

Sunil Gulati, President of the United States Soccer Federation has said in a presser that there is strong encouragement from Donald Trump and hence there are no concerns.

If successful then this would be the first time a World Cup was co-hosted by multiple countries since the 2002 edition which was hosted in South Korea and Japan. In 2002 the tournament was huge success and grabbed the attention of Asian countries and as South Korea managed to qualify for the semi-finals before they were knocked out by Germany. It was Brazil who won the finals in Yokohama.

It may be recalled here that the U.S. had bid on its own for the rights to host the 2022 tournament but lost out to Qatar.

From the perspective of the CONCACAF it does good as there is also the thought about how a joint bid would benefit the entire region, and not just a single country.

However what must also be kept in mind is that having two or three host nations might required twice or thrice as much effort in terms of organizing, which may also lead to rise in costs.

Noticeably, both USA and Mexico have hosted the men’s World Cups before, while Canada has hosted the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

