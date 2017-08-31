Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg on season-long loan from Liverpool

Divock Origi has joined Wolfsburg on a one-year loan from Liverpool. (Source: Twitter) Divock Origi has joined Wolfsburg on a one-year loan from Liverpool. (Source: Twitter)

Liverpool’s Divock Origi joined Wolfsburg on a season-long loan on Thursday, the last day of transfer window. Origi has scored 21 goals in 77 appearances for the Reds since moving from Lille two years back.

The 22-year old did not make an appearance in last league game under Jurgen Klopp, whose side thrashed Arsenal 4-0. He played in only one of Liverpool’s last five games, making an appearance in the Red’s season opener against Watford that ended in a draw.

The Belgian is now set to leave for the Bundesliga side that finished 16th on the table last season. Failing to secure a place for himself in the regular playing XI, Origi had been linked to multiple European clubs.

Origi said after the transfer news, “I am really looking forward to playing with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga – it is for me one of the best leagues in the world. When it became clear that Liverpool would give me permission to borrow, it was immediately obvious to me that Wolfsburg was the best option for me. I can not wait to get started.”

VfL sports director was quoted by the club’s official website as saying, “With Divock Origi, we have strengthened our offensive division once again. Divock has already demonstrated its qualities on a national and international stage and despite its age already has enormous experience. He is a fast, powerful and dangerous offensive player, which makes our attack game even more variable,”

