Only in Express

Diego Simeone renews contract with Atletico Madrid until 2020

Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone has renewed his contract until 2020, the club said on Tuesday. The popular Argentine manager was appointed in 2011 and helped Atletico to win the league in 2014.

By: Reuters | Madrid | Published:September 5, 2017 6:04 pm
Diego Simeone, atletico madrid Diego Simeone has won five trophies as Atletico Madrid coach. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Atletico Madrid’s inspirational coach Diego Simeone has renewed his contract until 2020, the club said on Tuesday.
The popular Argentine manager was appointed in 2011 and helped Atletico to win the league in 2014, as well as reaching two Champions League finals, both of which ended in defeats by rivals Real Madrid.

“He started his seventh campaign as Atletico manager this season, the coach in La Liga with the most time at the helm of his team, and only Arsene Wenger (at Arsenal) beats him in terms of elite European sides,” said Atletico in a statement.

Simeone, who has won five trophies while Atletico coach, guiding them through arguably their most successful era, renewed his contract to 2020 in 2015, but agreed to a two-year reduction on that in September 2016.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 03, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
29
Zone B - Match 60
FT
25
Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas (29-25)
Sep 05, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
0
VS
0
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 61
Sep 05, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 62

Foreign coach in India... before you finish your contract, you will be fired 