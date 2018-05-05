Diego Simeone calls on UEFA to change away-goals rule

Diego Simeone was sent off in the first leg against Arsenal. (Reuters Photo) Diego Simeone was sent off in the first leg against Arsenal. (Reuters Photo)

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has called on UEFA to change the away-goals rule, suggesting sides playing the second leg away have an unfair advantage under current regulations.

The Argentine, who was sent off in the first leg of Atletico’s 2-1 aggregate Europa League semi-final victory over Arsenal, received a four-game suspension from European soccer’s governing body for the incident which led to him being sent to the stands.

Simeone, 48, has served the first match of the ban and local media reported that he will contest the punishment, which if upheld would mean he cannot sit in the dugout during the final against Olympique de Marseille on May 16 in Lyon.

“UEFA needs to have a look at how difficult it is to play a second leg at home, with your opponent having 30 extra minutes in which one of their goals counts double, when as the home side you don’t have this advantage,” Simeone told a news conference on Saturday.

“I invite those within sporting justice to have a look at this. There’s no reason that the side playing the second leg away from home should have 30 extra minutes and the chance to score a more valuable goal.

“I’m sure they’re very capable of seeing it and it’d help it be more even for everyone, because if not, injustices start to appear.”

