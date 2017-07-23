Diego Maradona’s tour to Kolkata rescheduled

Diego Maradona will now visit Kolkata in October. (Source: Express Archive) Diego Maradona will now visit Kolkata in October. (Source: Express Archive)

The much-awaited Diego Maradona’s city sojourn in September is rescheduled to October 2-4, organisers said in Kolkata on Saturday. The Argentine legend in his second trip to the football-crazy city was to lock horns against former India captain Sourav Ganguly on September 19 as the exhibition match, titled ‘Match for Unity’ will now be held on the Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

“To my fans, who are eagerly awaiting me in Kolkata, I wanted to let you know that I will now be coming on October 2,” Maradona was quoted saying in a media release. The exhibition match would be held at the Aditya School of Sports in Barasat where he would conduct a football workshop.

There will also be a host of other activities in the two-day visit including meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the release said.

