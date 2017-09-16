Only in Express

Diego Maradona’s exhibition match postponed yet again

The much-hyped exhibition match which will feature football legend Diego Maradona and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has now been postponed for a second time. The 'Match for Unity' will now be held on October 5 instead of October 2, organisers said in a media statement.

By: PTI | Published:September 16, 2017 7:20 pm
Diego Maradona, Sourav Ganguly, Exhibition match, sports news, football, Indian Express Maradona will now arrive at the city on October 2. (Source: PTI)
This was the second time the match has been postponed as it was originally slated to be held on September 19.

“The match was shifted because of the huge bandobast needed for Muharram and Durga Puja immersion. Now the match will be a closed door affair, where entry is by invitation only,” said Vivek Kumar Agarwal, founder of Dhulaiwala Group, the title sponsors of the event.

Maradona will now arrive at the city on October 2 and the match will be played at Barasat at Aditya Sports Academy under strict security.

“The lucky winners of the match tickets while buying Durga Darshan ticket will get an entry via invitation,” Vivek said.

Durga Darshan is a pandal hopping event where people buy tickets to see the puja without long queues and hours of wait.

