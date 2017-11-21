Diego Maradona to reunite with Gary Lineker on stage at 2018 World Cup draw

Maradona captained Argentina to the 1986 title, eliminating Lineker’s England in the quarterfinals. (Source: Express Archive) Maradona captained Argentina to the 1986 title, eliminating Lineker’s England in the quarterfinals. (Source: Express Archive)

Diego Maradona will be reunited on stage with World Cup rival Gary Lineker at the draw in Moscow next week. FIFA says Maradona will represent Argentina in the State Kremlin Palace, where all eight World Cup-winning nations will send a playing great to assist in the draw.

Maradona captained Argentina to the 1986 title, eliminating Lineker’s England in the quarterfinals with the help of his “Hand of God” goal in Mexico City.

Lineker will host the 32-nation ceremony on Dec. 1. England will be officially represented by Gordon Banks, goalkeeper on the 1966 team.

The other draw assistants are Laurent Blanc, Cafu, Fabio Cannavaro, Diego Forlan, Carles Puyol and Nikita Simonyan for host Russia.

Former Germany forward Miroslav Klose will bring the World Cup trophy on stage.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App