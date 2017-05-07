Diego Maradona appointed as coach of UAE second-division club

The club released a statement with an image of Diego Maradona holding the club jersey. (Source: Twitter) The club released a statement with an image of Diego Maradona holding the club jersey. (Source: Twitter)

Argentina’s Diego Maradona appointed coach of United Arab Emirates soccer team Fujairah FC. The club released a statement on this regard on Sunday. “Official: our Giants coach of Al Fujairah,” the club said in a statement alongside a picture of Maradona holding the club’s red and white shirt with his name and No. 10 on the back.

Maradona has the task of guiding the club back to the first division after they failed at the first attempt following relegation. It is not the first time that the Argentine great has taken over the reins of a team. After ending his playing career, Maradona managed Argentine club Textile Mandiyu and then. He remained in Argentina for a few more years before taking over the reins of the national team.

Under Maradona, Argentina played in the 2010 World Cup where they crashed out in the quarter finals following a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Germany.

