Diego Costa’s right gives Reds the blues

Chelsea’s Diego Costa scored the winner in the 67th minute against Liverpool on Saturday at Anfield. (Source: Reuters)

Goals from Gary Cahill and Diego Costa gave Chelsea a deserved 2-1 comeback win at Liverpool on Saturday as they stretched their unbeaten Premier League run to 11 matches from the start of the season.

The victory came after Liverpool went ahead after nine minutes through Emre Can. He netted his first goal for the club with a long-range shot that took a deflection off Cahill’s left arm, which also featured in the game’s most controversial incident two minutes from time.

Liverpool were convinced they should have been awarded a penalty at the death when Cahill appeared to fall to his left with a shot from Steven Gerrard clearly hitting his arm, but referee Anthony Taylor denied their strong appeals and Liverpool fell to their third defeat in a week. Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, whose men lost 1-0 at Newcastle United last Saturday and were also beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, said he could not believe the penalty was not given. “I thought it was a clear penalty. We had worked so hard in the game and obviously ended up falling behind, but you need those decisions.

“Obviously if the player leans into the ball and it hits his hand it’s a clear penalty and the referee had a good view of it. “We deserved at least a point from the game that’s for sure,” he said.

Southampton win

Two goals in five minutes from Shane Long earned Southampton a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Leicester at St. Mary’s in the Premier League on Saturday, keeping the south coast club second in the table after its impressive start.

Long was a second-half substitute for Sadio Mane in the 68th minute, and broke through a disciplined Leicester defense seven minutes later that until then had nullified Southampton’s trademark attacks through the middle of the pitch by setting up with a narrow backline. “It was difficult against a team who had very good organization in defence,” Southampton manager Ronald Koeman said, adding that it was a tough decision to replace Long with Mane in the starting lineup. “Sometimes Shane is not happy, sometimes Sadio is not happy. It is a good reason to not be happy. Shane made the difference in the second half.”

Leicester’s tactics meant Koeman’s team struggled to find any cohesion in the opening 45 minutes. Mane went closest to scoring on 35, swiping a shot over the bar from a tight angle and seven minutes into the second had a goal correctly ruled out for offside, before Koeman substituted him for Long in the 68th.

Mata scores for United

Juan Mata came on as a substitute to score in the 67th minute and give Manchester United a much-needed 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday. Just four minutes after coming on for Adnan Januzaj, the United midfielder curled a deflected shot past

Julian Speroni to hand van Gaal’s team its first win in four matches. It was another lacklustre display, however, and United’s expensively assembled line-up struggled to crack open the visitors’ defence.

Elsewhere Burnley beat Hull City 1-0 for their first league win of the season thanks to Ashley Barnes’s 50th-minute header. West Ham United drew 0-0 at Upton Park with Aston Villa.

