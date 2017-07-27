Diego Costa trains alone on a Brazil beach, watch video

Diego Costa trained on a Brazilian beach. (Source: Instagram) Diego Costa trained on a Brazilian beach. (Source: Instagram)

Diego Costa, outcast by his club Chelsea and nowhere near a move to another club, trained alone on a beach in Brazil as clubs are on their respective pre-season tours. The Blues, meanwhile, are in Singapore playing the pre-season tour and recently lost 3-2 to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Already replaced by Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, Costa arranged for his own preparations during his summer break as he hopes to re-join his former club Atletico Madrid. Costa had even liked Chelsea’s official social media post welcoming Morata.

Costa uploaded a video on his official Instagram account of himself doing volley exercises with a helper while t he other provided resistance by pulling back a harness connected to the Spanish International.

Last week, Costa fuelled rumours of joining Atletico after he was seen partying in Brazil in the red and white striped Atletico jersey. During the live video on the social networking site, Costa also received a comment from his former Chelsea teammate Cesc Fabregas to which the 28-year old striker responded, “Go give a hug to Conte.”

Chelsea finished the last season on the top of the Premier League table with a seven point lead to trailing Tottenham Hotspur.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd