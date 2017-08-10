Diego Costa takes part in street circus in Brazil; watch video

Diego Costa at a street circus. (Source: Screengrab) Diego Costa at a street circus. (Source: Screengrab)

Outcast by his Premier League winning club Chelsea and with no lead of a move to another club, Diego Costa was seen participating in a circus act.

While technically still a player for the Blues, Costa was told by manager Antonio Conte that he was free to go. Since then, he has been enjoying a holiday in Brazil, yet continuing his training alone in the country.

The Spaniard, who has already been replaced by Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, was captured taking part in a street circus in his hometown of Lagarto.

Two weeks back, Costa had put up a video on his official Instagram account of himself doing volley exercises on a Brazil beach with a helper while the other provided resistance by pulling back a harness connected to the Spanish International.

According to Conte, Costa was told back in January that he would not feature in the Premier League club’s plans for the upcoming season. Costa had scored 20 goals in 35 league appearances for Chelsea last season.

Chelsea finished the last season on the top of the Premier League table with a seven point lead to trailing Tottenham Hotspur.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd