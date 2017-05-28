Diego Costa reveals only club he would move to from Chelsea

Diego Costa scored the equaliser on Saturday’s FA Cup final but failed to help his team win the title. (Source: Reuters) Diego Costa scored the equaliser on Saturday’s FA Cup final but failed to help his team win the title. (Source: Reuters)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa, who scored the equaliser in Saturday’s FA Cup final, said that there was only one club he would move to. Chelsea failed to win the FA Cup after being beaten 2-1 by Arsenal.

Shutting down all rumours of a lucrative move to China, Costa said that if Chelsea wants to sell him, he would only go back to his previous club Atletico Madrid.

“If the club want to sell me, there’s one club I’d move to,” he said, revealing that he would only return to the Spanish side Atletico from Chelsea.

“I will remain (at Chelsea) if there is intention from the club and the coach for me to stay, but if they want to sell me to bring in another striker, I will go,” said Costa, who is the top goal scorer for Chelsea this season.

However, he squashed all rumours of a move to China after rumours of him being linked to the Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian.

He said, “People talk too much, people talk about China but there’s a World Cup coming up and if I go to China I won’t have the chance of going to it.”

After playing two years for Brazil, he moved to Spain to play in the 2014 World Cup.

Chelsea dominated the entire Premier League season, ending with the title with a seven point difference to second placed Tottenham. This was Antonio Conte’s first season at Stamford Bridge.

