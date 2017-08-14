Diego Costa responds to Chelsea: ‘I am not a criminal’

Diego Costa is back in Brazil and was recently seen training alone on a beach. (Source: Reuters) Diego Costa is back in Brazil and was recently seen training alone on a beach. (Source: Reuters)

Diego Costa, who has not been in Chelsea’s plans for the season, accused the Blues of treating him like a criminal and not letting him train or even contact the first-team. He said that it was not fair to be treated like that ‘after all I have done’.

Seeking a move back to his former club Atletico Madrid, Costa has not played for the reigning Premier League champions since the FA Cup final where they lost to Arsenal. He alleged that the club wants him to train with the reserves.

The Spanish International was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying, “They want me to be there training with the reserves. I wouldn’t be allowed access to the first-team dressing room and I would have no contact at all with the guys.”

“I’m not a criminal! I don’t think it is fair after all I have done to be treated like that.”

Costa is back in Brazil and was recently seen training alone on a beach. He had joined Chelsea back in 2014 from the Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

He said that he was open to seeing out an unpaid contract if the Stanford Bridge side does not let him does not pay him for a year. “I am open to being a year in Brazil without playing, even if Chelsea fine me for a year and don’t pay me. I’ll come back stronger. If I was in the wrong, I’d go back now and do as they say.”

“I want the deal with Atletico resolved this month. My idea would be to go to Madrid, train there, get in the best physical shape and be ready to fire ahead of the World Cup,” he added.

